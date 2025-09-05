 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19855559
- shortened some more dialogues, final version
- renamed Bobby at the steep games to Robby
- increased Map UI default zoom, so it's easier to find Ruffy on the map
- fixed some farm collider issue
- new chestnut enemies next to town
- fixed box rotation in the intro
- fixed clipping of lava fountain in wall riddle on Crash Island
- display skulls and lava bubbles better in the first wall riddle next to the town
- fixed some stuttering during the rafting segment
- fixed some bug where the charging sound didn't stop when being attacked while charging
- properly damage Ruffy when taking damage in wall riddles
- always display Ruffy damage sprite correctly while receiving damage
- fixed a collider issue for scanning trees
- fixed the Etoi start position when turning to an Etoi in the forest area
- reduced Ruffy touch collider size, so Ruffy needs to get closer to collectibles and entries
- fixed some issue with ice missiles causing damage too early
- small audio adjustments
- some more visual fixes and improvements

