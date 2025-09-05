- shortened some more dialogues, final version

- renamed Bobby at the steep games to Robby

- increased Map UI default zoom, so it's easier to find Ruffy on the map

- fixed some farm collider issue

- new chestnut enemies next to town

- fixed box rotation in the intro

- fixed clipping of lava fountain in wall riddle on Crash Island

- display skulls and lava bubbles better in the first wall riddle next to the town

- fixed some stuttering during the rafting segment

- fixed some bug where the charging sound didn't stop when being attacked while charging

- properly damage Ruffy when taking damage in wall riddles

- always display Ruffy damage sprite correctly while receiving damage

- fixed a collider issue for scanning trees

- fixed the Etoi start position when turning to an Etoi in the forest area

- reduced Ruffy touch collider size, so Ruffy needs to get closer to collectibles and entries

- fixed some issue with ice missiles causing damage too early

- small audio adjustments

- some more visual fixes and improvements

