 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19855408 Edited 4 September 2025 – 12:14:00 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Today we made more minor bug fixes and adjustments:


  • Adjustment: Simplified controls for the Gravity Gun via the settings. With the toggle, you don't have to hold down the button to move and rotate objects. Tapping the button is enough to start and stop moving and rotating.
  • Adjustment: If the game is too difficult for you, you can now also activate the reduced energy consumption of the Gravity Gun in the settings.
  • Fix: You can now rotate objects while walking again!
  • Fix: Customers' items should no longer fall out of the drop-off area if there is still enough space for them.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3801521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link