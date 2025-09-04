🛠️ Today we made more minor bug fixes and adjustments:
- Adjustment: Simplified controls for the Gravity Gun via the settings. With the toggle, you don't have to hold down the button to move and rotate objects. Tapping the button is enough to start and stop moving and rotating.
- Adjustment: If the game is too difficult for you, you can now also activate the reduced energy consumption of the Gravity Gun in the settings.
- Fix: You can now rotate objects while walking again!
- Fix: Customers' items should no longer fall out of the drop-off area if there is still enough space for them.
