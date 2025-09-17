Just when King Arthur's heroes thought they'd earned a break, their dreamy vacation turns into a cursed adventure when the Gremlin pulls a mysterious chest from the sea! Inside it: treasure, riches, and... a pirate hat?

Before long, the owner of the hat reveals himself to be Captain Ghost, a fabled phantom pirate. Bitter from the perceived looting, the Captain casts our heroes to an uninhabited island.

Now, trapped in unfamiliar territory, their only chance of escape is to win the ultimate pirate regatta. Unfortunately, they're not the only ones hoping to attain freedom. The brothers Zu, Vu, and Glu are also hunting for their way out, but only the winner gets the prize!

It's down to you to help our heroes be the first to recover the four pieces of a map that will lead them to liberation.

Do you have what it takes?

GAME FEATURES: