4 September 2025 Build 19855283 Edited 4 September 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for participating in the Playtest of Desktop Raid.

This update includes the following changes:
1. Fixed the attribute inflation bug for character leveling in version 0.384. The growth attribute values will now be recalculated reasonably based on the character's class and level. We apologize for any differences in the attribute values compared to your previous character save. No further adjustments will be made to attribute values going forward.
2. Increased the drop rate for equipment and fixed the issue where high-quality weapons had a low drop rate. The drop rate for weapons has been increased.
3. Adjusted the passive skill attributes for Priests and strengthened the Mage and Ice Mage characters.

If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions during the game, feel free to provide feedback to us!
Your feedback is crucial for making the game better!

