This update brings two big new features, plus a bunch of smaller ones that make everything feel more polished. Let’s start with the big ones.

NEW PLANET: VANADIAN

Vanadian, the labyrinth-like desert of SR755, comes to Farlands with new resources, a unique day-night cycle, and a merchant packed with fresh and interesting stuff.

When you land, look for Bob the merchant. He sells unique seeds, new furniture, and strange artifacts. But since he’s a desert dweller, you’ll need to track him down across different areas of the planet.



Be careful if you arrive at night, because instead of insects, hostile mobs you’ll normally see in the mines will spawn.



And do you see that buried pyramid? It might be hiding something important for late game...

CALENDAR EVENTS

Nine new events have been added to Farlands, seven on Terbin and two on Galea. Unlike the story events, these ones appear if you travel to those planets on specific days. They’re small events, but they’re a great chance to see new NPC interactions, buy unique items and artifacts from shops, and dive a little deeper into the world of Farlands and its characters.



With this new event type, you’ll now see icons on the system map showing available events. That includes story, tutorials, bachelors, and this new calendar events.



After those two big new additions, let’s go through the smaller ones:

New story event : You can now see up to 50% of the story.

Options improvements : Windowed mode and resolutions.

New furniture sets : Vanadian inspired.

New collectible : The Floots, scattered all across the system. They’re not required for 100% but they’re pretty cool.

New recipe chip shop : Iriel now sells chips and food.

New lighting system in Terbin, Bohr, and Galea: Each planet gets dark at different hours, so watch out.

New animations for Iriel and Te’Kragh

General bug fixing

WHAT’S NEXT?

Now it’s time to work on 0.7, the quality of life update. Truth is, we already have it pretty far along, but all that progress will “get spent” because first we need to update the Unity version we’re using, and that might break some things.

We need to do this because Farlands started on a Unity version that will soon lose support. It’s better to rip off the band-aid now and make the jump to a newer version right alongside the quality of life update.



We’ve already tested it and it doesn’t seem too bad, but even so Rubén and Néstor, our programmers, will spend a couple of weeks making sure nothing explodes and all systems hold up fine.

Once we get past that hurdle, we’ll let you know and continue with the roadmap toward 0.7, which should arrive sometime in October (fingers crossed).

Thanks so much for your support and enjoy 0.6!