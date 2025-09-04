 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19855127 Edited 4 September 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, here comes another patch for Sea Power.

The main addition are playable tutorials and lots of fixes:

Bug Fixes
  • More background images use FileManager
  • Formation could not attack a single object via attack waypoint
  • Redundant Telegraph settings for waypoints from MissionEditor
  • Western VDS on Turya
  • Disabled Trigger was not enabled by free content window
  • Joined condition for trigger was not saved properly
  • Vehicle index could point to another vehicle during save/load which leads to a number of problems
  • Velocity calculation for missiles with nose up (e.g. Harpoon) to allow proper intercept calculation
  • Adjusted missile positions for Mk22
  • Accidental Flight Deck load error and wrong AircraftCurrentlyOnBoard number from loading pending launch task
  • Objectives now hide in Event Log when set to Hidden. Precipitation also in Weather section
  • Decimal Places in Environment tab
  • BMG50 Gun -> CIWS
  • Broken sensors localization in WaypointViewModel
  • Direct control of enemy land units
  • Close hatches animation for WeaponSystemLauncher could be triggered twice
  • Mission Editor: Incorrect variable was used to save all sensor waypoint properties except air search radars
  • Mission Editor: Incorrect localization key was set for Altitude string for the waypoint settings
  • Allow Free Content Window to take a default position
  • SA-11 sam was not auto flatten terrain
  • SET-40 deaf as a doornail
  • Carrier air ops speed is reduced to 20kn
  • Sounds audibility for Turya and Wisla
  • WP sam sites targeting data
  • Added missing text resource for Weather Forecast
  • Fixed mount data vanishing on mission load
  • Fixed socket exception
  • Torpedo drop from aircraft
  • Fix for type 205 and 206 colliders


News and improvements
  • Updated translations
  • Weapon+sensor shared mount conflict resolve for Buk SAM
  • Mission Editor: sensor settings dependency on unit settings/previous waypoint settings for new waypoint
  • Mission Editor: get rid of redundant sensor switches in the mission ini file; waypoint settings for sensors now enherited from a unit for the first waypoint and from previous waypoint for others
  • Mission Editor: fine tuning of waypoint positioning
  • Mission Editor: GroupCategory used unit Category to get speed change for waypoints to support load from mission file when units are not added yet to the Group
  • Mission Editor: Mach limit for aircraft ETA calculations
  • Mission Editor: localization support for Speed and Depth waypoint settings text on the map
  • Weather forecast for Breakthrough mission
  • English loc: SeaState -> Beaufort Wind Force
  • Dong Hoi briefing reworked and fixed; Dong Hoi messages and unit names
  • Added AN/APS-80 radar entry
  • Ability to drop sonobuoys in line
  • Sonobuoy line accounts for sonobuoys allocated to other drops
  • Ability to reveal units for some time via triggers
  • Localization how to document (steamapps\common\Sea Power\Sea Power_Data\StreamingAssets\original\documentation)
  • Add Objectives to Event Log
  • SA-11 sites, launcher, command vehicle and radar models
  • Attack waypoints
  • Ability to disable thermal layer
  • Action position relative to unit
  • Added new loading screens
  • Baleares FFG, Brooke FFG
  • SAM site Nike Hercules
  • Playable tutorials

Changed files in this update

Depot 1286221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link