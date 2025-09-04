The main addition are playable tutorials and lots of fixes:
Bug Fixes
- More background images use FileManager
- Formation could not attack a single object via attack waypoint
- Redundant Telegraph settings for waypoints from MissionEditor
- Western VDS on Turya
- Disabled Trigger was not enabled by free content window
- Joined condition for trigger was not saved properly
- Vehicle index could point to another vehicle during save/load which leads to a number of problems
- Velocity calculation for missiles with nose up (e.g. Harpoon) to allow proper intercept calculation
- Adjusted missile positions for Mk22
- Accidental Flight Deck load error and wrong AircraftCurrentlyOnBoard number from loading pending launch task
- Objectives now hide in Event Log when set to Hidden. Precipitation also in Weather section
- Decimal Places in Environment tab
- BMG50 Gun -> CIWS
- Broken sensors localization in WaypointViewModel
- Direct control of enemy land units
- Close hatches animation for WeaponSystemLauncher could be triggered twice
- Mission Editor: Incorrect variable was used to save all sensor waypoint properties except air search radars
- Mission Editor: Incorrect localization key was set for Altitude string for the waypoint settings
- Allow Free Content Window to take a default position
- SA-11 sam was not auto flatten terrain
- SET-40 deaf as a doornail
- Carrier air ops speed is reduced to 20kn
- Sounds audibility for Turya and Wisla
- WP sam sites targeting data
- Added missing text resource for Weather Forecast
- Fixed mount data vanishing on mission load
- Fixed socket exception
- Torpedo drop from aircraft
- Fix for type 205 and 206 colliders
News and improvements
- Updated translations
- Weapon+sensor shared mount conflict resolve for Buk SAM
- Mission Editor: sensor settings dependency on unit settings/previous waypoint settings for new waypoint
- Mission Editor: get rid of redundant sensor switches in the mission ini file; waypoint settings for sensors now enherited from a unit for the first waypoint and from previous waypoint for others
- Mission Editor: fine tuning of waypoint positioning
- Mission Editor: GroupCategory used unit Category to get speed change for waypoints to support load from mission file when units are not added yet to the Group
- Mission Editor: Mach limit for aircraft ETA calculations
- Mission Editor: localization support for Speed and Depth waypoint settings text on the map
- Weather forecast for Breakthrough mission
- English loc: SeaState -> Beaufort Wind Force
- Dong Hoi briefing reworked and fixed; Dong Hoi messages and unit names
- Added AN/APS-80 radar entry
- Ability to drop sonobuoys in line
- Sonobuoy line accounts for sonobuoys allocated to other drops
- Ability to reveal units for some time via triggers
- Localization how to document (steamapps\common\Sea Power\Sea Power_Data\StreamingAssets\original\documentation)
- Add Objectives to Event Log
- SA-11 sites, launcher, command vehicle and radar models
- Attack waypoints
- Ability to disable thermal layer
- Action position relative to unit
- Added new loading screens
- Baleares FFG, Brooke FFG
- SAM site Nike Hercules
- Playable tutorials
