Hey, GZW Community,



Patch 0.3.5.0 is now live on the public-test branch for testing.



This patch brings significant changes to the game, along with fixes for numerous community-reported issues.

Main improvements to test:

Performance & Client Crashes after the UE 5.5 upgrade

Improved AI Aiming

Weapon Sway Tweaks

You can find the complete CHANGELOG below. (Please note: some details may still change before the patch goes live.)



Public Testing Changelog \[Not Final]

Key Enhancements and Changes

Focus on optimizing the movement animations in the 1st person perspective in various ways: Reduced several animations affecting the 1st person perspective, reducing excessive character movement and animation blending. For example, the top half of the character’s body was decoupled from the 1st perspective animations, and the breath animation was disabled in the 1st person perspective. The weapon sway was adjusted, making it more responsive when the player moves Pistol recoil has been tweaked to make it more realistic

New and improved death sequence from the 1st person perspective. The player’s vision turns to the approximate direction from which the player was shot.

AI aiming rebalancing: The new system simulates human-like aiming behavior that varies based on AI difficulty level, combat situation, injuries, suppression, weather conditions, distance to the target, and weapon type.

Updated Unreal Engine to version 5.5



Most important changes and fixes reported by and requested by the community

Fixed an issue where lasers were not working correctly in specific locations, such as YBL-1 and parts of Midnight Sapphire

Fixed a bug that caused the key drop frequency in Fort Narith to be incorrectly low

Fixed the gunshot sounds where the sonic crack can be heard before the gunshot

Fixed missing Twitch drops rewards for players who were unable to claim them until now

Fixed an issue causing very dark nights with the global illumination set to medium or higher

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck under the ground or would fall through the map after getting revived

Fixed the disabled FSR frame generation on RX580 graphics cards



Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players always died if they got into a coma while in a helicopter

Fixed an issue where using the splint didn't prioritize the most damaged bone

Adjusted the extraction range for the squad strike Fragile Goods from 2,5m to 25m to allow for easier completion of the task

Fixed a rare issue where blood stops regenerating after healing all wounds

Fixed an issue where the player's weapon can become invisible after examining another player with a grenade in hand

Fixed the RIS II 12 Handguard compatibility with shorter barrels

Added the missing FDE AK Handguard to the military firearms box loot table

Added the missing HP Bunker key to the Hunter's Paradise Boss loot table



World

Adjusted the ground assets in the Spielberk COP to prevent climbing on top of the roof

Fixed the area on top of the Crusader COP, which was previously not recognized as a part of the COP area

Fixed a missing collision on a wall near the Tiger Bay Central South East entrance

Fixed an issue where the clouds were sometimes moving too fast

Fixed the incorrect collision around fountains in the Midnight Sapphire that caused grenades to bounce off

Fixed several locations where players could get stuck: Tiger Bay Wrecking Yard at 195, 130 Fanny Paradise - between a house and some pallets at 189, 121 In rocks near Sabai Lake Restaurant at 204, 152 In rocks near Inthavong Farm at 159, 133 Near Sawmill, between logs and a container at 138, 143 Outside of the Nomad COP at 189, 157 Disabled lights that were unintentionally on during the daytime Fixed an obsolete interaction option on a light switch in YBL-1





UI

Fixed an incorrect "joined squad" notification when a player was promoted to the squad leader

Fixed an issue where a messenger channel would get stuck in the pinned section after unpinning

Fixed an issue where the messenger window would fail to display when sending a message through the player interaction panel

Removed the option to invite to a squad from offline friends in the friend list

Faction kill is now pre-selected as the reason in the reporting window when reporting a player for a faction kill

Fixed the incorrect text wrapping in the feedback form text window

Fixed the incorrect DLC message wrapping in Czech

Fixed the conflict zone details in the Spanish localization

Fixed the conflict zone detail text not updating when changing the game language

Fixed the incorrect size of the maintenance notification widget in the main menu

Unified the position of the maintenance window on various resolutions/screen sizes

Fixed an issue where the character level was displayed as zero instead of 1 after a wipe

Fixed an empty icon in the hair section of the character creation screen

Fixed an issue causing the weather forecast in the main menu to be out of sync with the in-game one



Custom Servers

Fixed an issue where the player count was not greyed out when a custom server was running

Fixed wrong wording on the player list on custom servers

Implemented support for gamepad control for the free cam on custom servers

Fixed an issue where players who join a custom server for the first time have "Nickname" displayed instead of their username

Fixed an issue where the player's rank was not set correctly on custom servers despite using the Everything Unlocked preset



Technical and performance fixes

Various performance, RAM, and VRAM optimizations

Numerous crash fixes

Improved the suggested default settings based on the player’s hardware

Fixed an issue where closing the game by pressing ALT+F4 might lead to the game freezing

Fixed an issue that caused the Load Friends Failed error if a player accumulated over 100 friends

Fixed an issue where Steam friends data was not loaded after 60 minutes in the main menu

Fixed an issue where players were unable to join the server as a squad leader under specific circumstances



Technical Updates

Updated Oodle to 2.9.14 to workaround crashes related to specific Intel CPUs

Updated DLSS to 8.1.0

Updated Epic Online Services SDK to version 1.17.1.3





Instructions & Feedback Form

Please read the instructions carefully and complete the form once you finish your playtest:

https://forms.gle/ZJq3BhKZetve6w6c8

Available servers:

EU West

US East

US West

Modes:

Warfare (PvEvP)

Joint Ops (PvE)

In this public test, you will have adjusted progression, but your live progression will not be affected.



How to join?

Go offline and online in Steam (via the Steam tab in the upper left corner). Right-click on Gray Zone Warfare and select "Properties." In the "Betas" tab, click on "none" ("Beta Participation" section) and select "public-experimental." server Update the game.

Feel free to discuss in the public-test-chat channel on our Discord. Playtest will last for a few days.

Thank you for your continued feedback and bug reports, they’re vital to making Gray Zone Warfare better with every update.



Every Move Matters,

MADFINGER Games Team