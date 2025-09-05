Hey, GZW Community,
Patch 0.3.5.0 is now live on the public-test branch for testing.
This patch brings significant changes to the game, along with fixes for numerous community-reported issues.
Main improvements to test:
Performance & Client Crashes after the UE 5.5 upgrade
Improved AI Aiming
Weapon Sway Tweaks
You can find the complete CHANGELOG below. (Please note: some details may still change before the patch goes live.)
Public Testing Changelog \[Not Final]
Key Enhancements and Changes
Focus on optimizing the movement animations in the 1st person perspective in various ways:
Reduced several animations affecting the 1st person perspective, reducing excessive character movement and animation blending. For example, the top half of the character’s body was decoupled from the 1st perspective animations, and the breath animation was disabled in the 1st person perspective.
The weapon sway was adjusted, making it more responsive when the player moves
Pistol recoil has been tweaked to make it more realistic
New and improved death sequence from the 1st person perspective. The player’s vision turns to the approximate direction from which the player was shot.
AI aiming rebalancing: The new system simulates human-like aiming behavior that varies based on AI difficulty level, combat situation, injuries, suppression, weather conditions, distance to the target, and weapon type.
Updated Unreal Engine to version 5.5
Most important changes and fixes reported by and requested by the community
Fixed an issue where lasers were not working correctly in specific locations, such as YBL-1 and parts of Midnight Sapphire
Fixed a bug that caused the key drop frequency in Fort Narith to be incorrectly low
Fixed the gunshot sounds where the sonic crack can be heard before the gunshot
Fixed missing Twitch drops rewards for players who were unable to claim them until now
Fixed an issue causing very dark nights with the global illumination set to medium or higher
Fixed an issue where players would get stuck under the ground or would fall through the map after getting revived
Fixed the disabled FSR frame generation on RX580 graphics cards
Gameplay
Fixed an issue where players always died if they got into a coma while in a helicopter
Fixed an issue where using the splint didn't prioritize the most damaged bone
Adjusted the extraction range for the squad strike Fragile Goods from 2,5m to 25m to allow for easier completion of the task
Fixed a rare issue where blood stops regenerating after healing all wounds
Fixed an issue where the player's weapon can become invisible after examining another player with a grenade in hand
Fixed the RIS II 12 Handguard compatibility with shorter barrels
Added the missing FDE AK Handguard to the military firearms box loot table
Added the missing HP Bunker key to the Hunter's Paradise Boss loot table
World
Adjusted the ground assets in the Spielberk COP to prevent climbing on top of the roof
Fixed the area on top of the Crusader COP, which was previously not recognized as a part of the COP area
Fixed a missing collision on a wall near the Tiger Bay Central South East entrance
Fixed an issue where the clouds were sometimes moving too fast
Fixed the incorrect collision around fountains in the Midnight Sapphire that caused grenades to bounce off
Fixed several locations where players could get stuck:
Tiger Bay Wrecking Yard at 195, 130
Fanny Paradise - between a house and some pallets at 189, 121
In rocks near Sabai Lake Restaurant at 204, 152
In rocks near Inthavong Farm at 159, 133
Near Sawmill, between logs and a container at 138, 143
Outside of the Nomad COP at 189, 157
Disabled lights that were unintentionally on during the daytime
Fixed an obsolete interaction option on a light switch in YBL-1
UI
Fixed an incorrect "joined squad" notification when a player was promoted to the squad leader
Fixed an issue where a messenger channel would get stuck in the pinned section after unpinning
Fixed an issue where the messenger window would fail to display when sending a message through the player interaction panel
Removed the option to invite to a squad from offline friends in the friend list
Faction kill is now pre-selected as the reason in the reporting window when reporting a player for a faction kill
Fixed the incorrect text wrapping in the feedback form text window
Fixed the incorrect DLC message wrapping in Czech
Fixed the conflict zone details in the Spanish localization
Fixed the conflict zone detail text not updating when changing the game language
Fixed the incorrect size of the maintenance notification widget in the main menu
Unified the position of the maintenance window on various resolutions/screen sizes
Fixed an issue where the character level was displayed as zero instead of 1 after a wipe
Fixed an empty icon in the hair section of the character creation screen
Fixed an issue causing the weather forecast in the main menu to be out of sync with the in-game one
Custom Servers
Fixed an issue where the player count was not greyed out when a custom server was running
Fixed wrong wording on the player list on custom servers
Implemented support for gamepad control for the free cam on custom servers
Fixed an issue where players who join a custom server for the first time have "Nickname" displayed instead of their username
Fixed an issue where the player's rank was not set correctly on custom servers despite using the Everything Unlocked preset
Technical and performance fixes
Various performance, RAM, and VRAM optimizations
Numerous crash fixes
Improved the suggested default settings based on the player’s hardware
Fixed an issue where closing the game by pressing ALT+F4 might lead to the game freezing
Fixed an issue that caused the Load Friends Failed error if a player accumulated over 100 friends
Fixed an issue where Steam friends data was not loaded after 60 minutes in the main menu
Fixed an issue where players were unable to join the server as a squad leader under specific circumstances
Technical Updates
Updated Oodle to 2.9.14 to workaround crashes related to specific Intel CPUs
Updated DLSS to 8.1.0
Updated Epic Online Services SDK to version 1.17.1.3
Instructions & Feedback Form
Please read the instructions carefully and complete the form once you finish your playtest:
https://forms.gle/ZJq3BhKZetve6w6c8
Available servers:
EU West
US East
US West
Modes:
Warfare (PvEvP)
Joint Ops (PvE)
In this public test, you will have adjusted progression, but your live progression will not be affected.
How to join?
Go offline and online in Steam (via the Steam tab in the upper left corner).
Right-click on Gray Zone Warfare and select "Properties."
In the "Betas" tab, click on "none" ("Beta Participation" section) and select "public-experimental." server
Update the game.
Feel free to discuss in the public-test-chat channel on our Discord. Playtest will last for a few days.
Thank you for your continued feedback and bug reports, they’re vital to making Gray Zone Warfare better with every update.
Every Move Matters,
MADFINGER Games Team
Changed depots in public-test branch