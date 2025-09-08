Hello again, Animal Lovers! 🐾

We’re thrilled to announce that UPDATE III has just landed! 🎉

This is the third big step on our roadmap, packed with new features, improvements, and fixes that make running your shelter smoother and more fun than ever.

Additions and Changes:

More accessibility for basic interactions! A new setting will allow you to go into an interaction mode just by clicking (and exit by clicking again), instead of needing to hold the button down. We've added new, dedicated containers. Now you can sort and keep most popular items (like medical supplies) in a dedicated and visually distinct container.



Equipment quality of life: you can now quickly move items from your hotbar to your inventory and back. Same works when interacting with containers!



No more getting lost in the shelter! You can now place waypoint markers on the shelter's map to make it easier to navigate in the game.



More information in the world map: old animals waiting to be rescued will be clearly marked as such.



Animal fur and human hair will sway and move on the wind.



We’re also making progress on the black screen issue that some players encounter when trying to connect with friends. It’s a very elusive bug, but we’re getting closer to solving it – thank you for your patience! 🙏



Additional fixes and changes

Fixed disappearing garage door when upgrading the garage.



Fixed issue where items could sometimes levitate after loading a save.



Your feedback continues to guide us forward. Every suggestion, every bug report, and every idea helps us shape Animal Shelter 2 into the game you've been dreaming of 💖

So, what's new this time? Let's dive in! 👇

Every update brings us closer to making your shelters the best they can be!

We can't wait to hear your thoughts, so keep the feedback coming, you're helping us make Animal Shelter 2 even better!

And remember… this is just the third step on the roadmap. More exciting updates are still ahead! 🚀

See you soon,
Animal Shelter 2 Team