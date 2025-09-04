Hey everyone,

We’ve just rolled out a quick patch following our latest content update to smooth out a few bugs and polish the experience. Thanks to everyone who jumped into the new Castle Bridge content and sent in your feedback — this one’s for you!

Fixed an issue where rewards could be obtained during the phase transition of the Boss "Mysterious Phantom".

"Four-Leaf Clover" Increases the chance of obtaining treasures related to the effects of currently held treasures.

"Vengeful Thorn Seed" After taking damage, deals damage equal to Total Runes × 20 to surrounding enemies. Every 5 hits permanently increases this damage by Total Runes × 1 , up to 40 stacks. When Total Runes ≥ 15 , triggers the damage effect every 3 seconds.

"Chaos Cocoon" Self-destructs upon entering a new major level and spawns a Chaos Boss treasure. Curse Effect : 50% chance for the Chaos Boss treasure to become a regular Chaos Treasure.

Broken Demon Blade: Trigger attack count increased from 12 → 15. Kill-based growth effect removed. Now spawns 5 fixed ghosts; the same ghost cannot repeatedly attack the same target.

Akhil's Spear Tip: Added a 0.1-second cooldown between counts.

Glacier Badge: Frost abnormality increased from 25 → 40. New effect: Each Nailu Rune increases base Rune Shock damage by +12.

Earth-Shaking Gloves: Cooldown reduced from 5 → 3 seconds.

Parati's Boots: Cooldown reduced from 6 → 3 seconds.

Tome of Thunder: Required Nailu Runes for additional effect reduced from 13 → 10.

Crystal Stone Powder: Electric abnormality increased from 25 → 40. Adjusted effect: Direct attacks on Electrocuted enemies have a 20% chance to trigger Rune Shock.

Giant Moth's Broken Wing: Poison abnormality increased from 25 → 40.

Courage Emblem: Fire abnormality increased from 25 → 60. New effect: Each Ashil Rune increases base Rune Shock damage by +12.

Invisible Blade: Base damage of Intangible Slash adjusted from 400 → 320 + Ashil Runes × 25 → 20.

Nitrated Mushroom: Added a 1-second cooldown.

Cursed Coin: Now grants a coin after clearing enemies in 2 zones.

Dragon's Soul: Removed.