Hey everyone,
We’ve just rolled out a quick patch following our latest content update to smooth out a few bugs and polish the experience. Thanks to everyone who jumped into the new Castle Bridge content and sent in your feedback — this one’s for you!
v0.8.1.3 Patch Update
🐛Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where rewards could be obtained during the phase transition of the Boss "Mysterious Phantom".
BetaTest v0.8.2.3 Patch Update
Added 3 new treasures
"Four-Leaf Clover"
Increases the chance of obtaining treasures related to the effects of currently held treasures.
"Vengeful Thorn Seed"
After taking damage, deals damage equal to Total Runes × 20 to surrounding enemies. Every 5 hits permanently increases this damage by Total Runes × 1, up to 40 stacks. When Total Runes ≥ 15, triggers the damage effect every 3 seconds.
"Chaos Cocoon"
Self-destructs upon entering a new major level and spawns a Chaos Boss treasure.
Curse Effect: 50% chance for the Chaos Boss treasure to become a regular Chaos Treasure.
⚒️ Adjustments
Treasure Adjustments
Broken Demon Blade: Trigger attack count increased from 12 → 15. Kill-based growth effect removed. Now spawns 5 fixed ghosts; the same ghost cannot repeatedly attack the same target.
Akhil's Spear Tip: Added a 0.1-second cooldown between counts.
Glacier Badge: Frost abnormality increased from 25 → 40. New effect: Each Nailu Rune increases base Rune Shock damage by +12.
Earth-Shaking Gloves: Cooldown reduced from 5 → 3 seconds.
Parati's Boots: Cooldown reduced from 6 → 3 seconds.
Tome of Thunder: Required Nailu Runes for additional effect reduced from 13 → 10.
Crystal Stone Powder: Electric abnormality increased from 25 → 40. Adjusted effect: Direct attacks on Electrocuted enemies have a 20% chance to trigger Rune Shock.
Giant Moth's Broken Wing: Poison abnormality increased from 25 → 40.
Courage Emblem: Fire abnormality increased from 25 → 60. New effect: Each Ashil Rune increases base Rune Shock damage by +12.
Invisible Blade: Base damage of Intangible Slash adjusted from 400 → 320 + Ashil Runes × 25 → 20.
Nitrated Mushroom: Added a 1-second cooldown.
Cursed Coin: Now grants a coin after clearing enemies in 2 zones.
Dragon's Soul: Removed.
Dragon's Flame Crest: Redesigned effect—collecting 6 Fire Dragon items grants the "Soul of the Fire Dragon" effect.
Treasure Renames & Fusion Updates
Renamed and fusion-enabled treasures for Ranger, Swordsman, Ashil, Black Powder, Owl, Mage, Nailu, Lightning Orb, Palati, and Toxic Orb sets.
Each set now fuses into a single treasure when all components are held.
Rune Slash Adjustment
Base damage per Ashil Rune increased from +12 → +10.
Increased impact of triggering attacks on Rune Slash damage multipliers.
Monster & Lantern Adjustments
Increased monster health in Levels 3, 4, and 5.
Shadow Lanterns:
Guardian-type lanterns: Extra health multiplier reduced from 125% → 110%; base extra health increased from 80 → 120.
Weapon Enchantment "Summon Extra Health Boost": Adjusted from 20/30/40% → 16/22/28%.
Inscription "Shadow Stepper" Resonance "Possession Sorcery": Extra health during possession reduced from 25% → 20%.
🛠 Weapon Adjustments
Staff
Enchantment "Satellite Deals Damage to Enemies Hit": Rotation speed significantly reduced; damage multiplier adjusted from 45% → 58%.
One-Handed Sword
Inscription "Fearless Warrior": Charge can now turn. Removed Resonance 1 "Into the Fire". Overall power increase based on charge distance reduced by 15%.
Resonance "Fearless Heavy Blow": Required charge distance increased from 5 → 16 meters.
Resonance "Step Forward": Shield Bash damage multiplier increased from 36% → 44%.
Resonance "Fearless Suppression": Precise defense attack boost reduced from 20% → 18%.
Resonance "Defense Enhancement": Damage to targets within 3 meters increased from 20% → 25%.
Reduced skill damage of the weapon "Brave Soul".
Bow
Skills "Rapid Shots" and "Gale-Force" now include Normal Attack tags.
Musket
"Golden Destroyer" upgraded to Teleport quality.
Two-Handed Weapons
New Enchantment "Finale": The last hit of a strong charge has a chance to deal increased damage (250%/300%/350%/400%).
📘 System Updates
Added weapon enchantment descriptions to the System Guide.
Weapon enchantment upgrade costs adjusted from 30, 30, 40 → 20, 30, 40.
Added support for LAN multiplayer.
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed issue where rewards could be obtained during the phase transition of the Boss "A Mysterious Shadow".
Fixed abnormal attack behavior of "Acid Spitter".
Fixed AI issues with "Executioner" and "Crystal Mount" after wall collisions.
Fixed damage bonus issue with "Cursed Evil Box".
Fixed interaction issues between "Flint Dagger", "Runic Burst Device", "Rune Surge Device", and "Scepter of Nairu".
Fixed ricochet issue with "Thunder Chain".
Fixed double damage issue with staff satellites at close range.
Fixed movement speed bug after using skills with "Ghost Muramasa".
Fixed visual effects bug with "Holy Wood Bow".
Fixed an issue with the "Strongarm Archer" inscription where a special attack connection was abnormal when using the "Ghost Fox Bow" skill.
Fixed camera issues during NPC dialogues in local multiplayer.
Fixed shop issues in "Ice Cavern Cellar" during local multiplayer.
Thank you for your continued support! Keep the feedback coming, and we'll see you in the dungeons! ⚔️
