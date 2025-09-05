Hello Hunters!
We have a new update for you! In this one we have updated the game engine and rendering pipeline to a new one. This change allowed us to improve graphics, better optimize the game, upgrade backed tools & more. A good example of this are our new awesome track highlights. Not only are they much nicer looking, they also render over vegetation and show the direction of the tracks as well. This makes tracking animals much easier and better experience. We also improved the tutorial and cut a lot of its playtime.
In case the new update brings issues, the previous version is accessible from Steam’s beta system as “1.0 - Full Release Version”.
Let us know what you think and happy hunting!
Changed the game’s render pipeline to URP
Upgraded Unity engine
Upgraded vegetation system and vegetation rendering
Improved lighting and materials
Improved GPU & CPU performance
Added over twice as much billboards and doubled their distance
Reworked billboards
All major vegetation now casts shadows instead of just few trees
Added billboards to large rocks and objects so they are visible further
Significant animal optimization
Improved tutorial with less reading and shorter playtime
Added new animal tracks that also highlight track direction
Replaced weapon info-videos with new ones
Fixed several bugs and other issues
Did you run into an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server:
Follow Korpi Games: linktr.ee/korpigames
Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV
Follow us on Twitter:
Subscribe to our Youtube channel:
Follow us on Twitch:http://virtualhuntervr.com
Changed files in this update