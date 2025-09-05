Hello Hunters!

We have a new update for you! In this one we have updated the game engine and rendering pipeline to a new one. This change allowed us to improve graphics, better optimize the game, upgrade backed tools & more. A good example of this are our new awesome track highlights. Not only are they much nicer looking, they also render over vegetation and show the direction of the tracks as well. This makes tracking animals much easier and better experience. We also improved the tutorial and cut a lot of its playtime.

In case the new update brings issues, the previous version is accessible from Steam’s beta system as “1.0 - Full Release Version”.

Let us know what you think and happy hunting!





Changed the game’s render pipeline to URP

Upgraded Unity engine

Upgraded vegetation system and vegetation rendering

Improved lighting and materials

Improved GPU & CPU performance

Added over twice as much billboards and doubled their distance

Reworked billboards

All major vegetation now casts shadows instead of just few trees

Added billboards to large rocks and objects so they are visible further

Significant animal optimization

Improved tutorial with less reading and shorter playtime

Added new animal tracks that also highlight track direction

Replaced weapon info-videos with new ones





Fixed several bugs and other issues

