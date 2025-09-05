 Skip to content
Major 5 September 2025 Build 19854981
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Hunters!

We have a new update for you! In this one we have updated the game engine and rendering pipeline to a new one. This change allowed us to improve graphics, better optimize the game, upgrade backed tools & more. A good example of this are our new awesome track highlights. Not only are they much nicer looking, they also render over vegetation and show the direction of the tracks as well. This makes tracking animals much easier and better experience. We also improved the tutorial and cut a lot of its playtime.

In case the new update brings issues, the previous version is accessible from Steam’s beta system as “1.0 - Full Release Version”.

Let us know what you think and happy hunting!


  • Changed the game’s render pipeline to URP

  • Upgraded Unity engine

  • Upgraded vegetation system and vegetation rendering

  • Improved lighting and materials

  • Improved GPU & CPU performance

  • Added over twice as much billboards and doubled their distance

  • Reworked billboards

  • All major vegetation now casts shadows instead of just few trees

  • Added billboards to large rocks and objects so they are visible further

  • Significant animal optimization

  • Improved tutorial with less reading and shorter playtime

  • Added new animal tracks that also highlight track direction

  • Replaced weapon info-videos with new ones


  • Fixed several bugs and other issues

