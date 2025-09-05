Tales From The Unending Void now supports Lovense. So if you have a device, you can link it up with the game and get yourself stimulated with tailored patterns for your toy of choice.
I have good news for you if you don't own a Lovense device, or if you're in the market for another toy. To celebrate the launch of this update, I've partnered up with Lovense and we're able to offer you a whopping 55% discount on any purchase made using this affiliate link.
A Traditional Chinese translation is now also available in the game.
Changelog
- Add Lovense integration
- Add Traditional Chinese translation
- Update translations
Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1: Bugfix (v0.12.9)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update