5 September 2025 Build 19854973 Edited 5 September 2025 – 07:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Tales From The Unending Void now supports Lovense. So if you have a device, you can link it up with the game and get yourself stimulated with tailored patterns for your toy of choice.

I have good news for you if you don't own a Lovense device, or if you're in the market for another toy. To celebrate the launch of this update, I've partnered up with Lovense and we're able to offer you a whopping 55% discount on any purchase made using this affiliate link.

A Traditional Chinese translation is now also available in the game.

Changelog
- Add Lovense integration
- Add Traditional Chinese translation
- Update translations

Changed files in this update

Depot 1858501
