New recipes for Home Kitchen!
* All Home Kitchens now have tea with milk
* Home Kitchen 1 now includes croissant with jam
* Home Kitchen 2 also adds instant noodles
* Home Kitchen 4 improves on the healthy eating by adding the donut
Happy cooking!
-- Team KOPI
Update notes via Steam Community
