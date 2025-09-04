 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19854672 Edited 4 September 2025 – 10:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New recipes for Home Kitchen!

* All Home Kitchens now have tea with milk
* Home Kitchen 1 now includes croissant with jam
* Home Kitchen 2 also adds instant noodles
* Home Kitchen 4 improves on the healthy eating by adding the donut

Happy cooking!
-- Team KOPI

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2909961
Linux 64-bit Depot 2909962
macOS 64-bit Depot 2909963
