Early Access .8025

--- Features ---

Outfit sets grant buffs (Shown in wardrobe menu and shop)

Vicevale gym shop to sell above equipment

--- Balancing ---

Base stat changes for the following: Pyrlingua, Incheon, Vemeon (all evos), Bansheet, Branchus, Snarpina, Vefudgeraptor, Creamadame, Artiknight, Drastaroid, Snackbot, All legends, Amoeboss and all slime element evolutions

All base monster's HP increased by 10

--- Other Changes ---

Wardrobe menu scroll with controller more accurate and tabs position fixed for screen sizing

Player pupils on leaderboards change instead of full eye

Max energy/hunger and move speed added to monster info menu

Items dropped always move towards player now

Exit "use item on monster" button moved to stop overlap with item info pop up

Mr. Lift gym counter schdule moved in front of vending machine

--- Bugs ---

Soft-lock when loading the game in the greenhouse while having a monster following you

Debug squares left in mines removed

Saved monster moves not deleting after assign/delete from party menu

Farm monsters walking into the void when inside any buildings (causing a few other bugs)

Fenland forest meeting quest not finishing after the cutscene

Monsters not going to sleep on beds

Mine level 69 non loading black FOW issues

Localization text fixes

Achievement titles not translating title if maxed or completed

Mine level >100 issue loading a room causing exit

Quest tracker not turning on at start of game if you have one toggled on

Monsters not gathering items while in Greenhouse

Issue with breaking rocks if farm monster is on their way to break it

Breaking the piggy bank gives money back to player instead of losing it