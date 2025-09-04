Early Access .8025
--- Features ---
Training Equipment: Treadmill (Move Speed), Training Dummy (Stamina), Salt Stone (Max hunger)
Vicevale gym shop to sell above equipment
Outfit sets grant buffs (Shown in wardrobe menu and shop)
--- Balancing ---
All base monster's HP increased by 10
Base stat changes for the following: Pyrlingua, Incheon, Vemeon (all evos), Bansheet, Branchus, Snarpina, Vefudgeraptor, Creamadame, Artiknight, Drastaroid, Snackbot, All legends, Amoeboss and all slime element evolutions
--- Other Changes ---
Mr. Lift gym counter schdule moved in front of vending machine
Exit "use item on monster" button moved to stop overlap with item info pop up
Items dropped always move towards player now
Increased size of achievement list objects
Max energy/hunger and move speed added to monster info menu
Rare Gigaguin idle animation eyebrows sprite issues
Player pupils on leaderboards change instead of full eye
Menu resizing option added to settings
Wardrobe menu scroll with controller more accurate and tabs position fixed for screen sizing
Fixed text cutoff for shop menu prices
--- Bugs ---
Soft-lock when loading the game in the greenhouse while having a monster following you
Debug squares left in mines removed
Saved monster moves not deleting after assign/delete from party menu
Farm monsters walking into the void when inside any buildings (causing a few other bugs)
Fenland forest meeting quest not finishing after the cutscene
Monsters not going to sleep on beds
Mine level 69 non loading black FOW issues
Localization text fixes
Achievement titles not translating title if maxed or completed
Mine level >100 issue loading a room causing exit
Quest tracker not turning on at start of game if you have one toggled on
Monsters not gathering items while in Greenhouse
Issue with breaking rocks if farm monster is on their way to break it
Breaking the piggy bank gives money back to player instead of losing it
Soft lock when feeding farm monster too quickly
Changed files in this update