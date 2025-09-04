 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19854616 Edited 4 September 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access .8025

--- Features ---

  • Training Equipment: Treadmill (Move Speed), Training Dummy (Stamina), Salt Stone (Max hunger)

  • Vicevale gym shop to sell above equipment

  • Outfit sets grant buffs (Shown in wardrobe menu and shop)

--- Balancing ---

  • All base monster's HP increased by 10

  • Base stat changes for the following: Pyrlingua, Incheon, Vemeon (all evos), Bansheet, Branchus, Snarpina, Vefudgeraptor, Creamadame, Artiknight, Drastaroid, Snackbot, All legends, Amoeboss and all slime element evolutions

--- Other Changes ---

  • Mr. Lift gym counter schdule moved in front of vending machine

  • Exit "use item on monster" button moved to stop overlap with item info pop up

  • Items dropped always move towards player now

  • Increased size of achievement list objects

  • Max energy/hunger and move speed added to monster info menu

  • Rare Gigaguin idle animation eyebrows sprite issues

  • Player pupils on leaderboards change instead of full eye

  • Menu resizing option added to settings

  • Wardrobe menu scroll with controller more accurate and tabs position fixed for screen sizing

  • Fixed text cutoff for shop menu prices

--- Bugs ---

  • Soft-lock when loading the game in the greenhouse while having a monster following you

  • Debug squares left in mines removed

  • Saved monster moves not deleting after assign/delete from party menu

  • Farm monsters walking into the void when inside any buildings (causing a few other bugs)

  • Fenland forest meeting quest not finishing after the cutscene

  • Monsters not going to sleep on beds

  • Mine level 69 non loading black FOW issues

  • Localization text fixes

  • Achievement titles not translating title if maxed or completed

  • Mine level >100 issue loading a room causing exit

  • Quest tracker not turning on at start of game if you have one toggled on

  • Monsters not gathering items while in Greenhouse

  • Issue with breaking rocks if farm monster is on their way to break it

  • Breaking the piggy bank gives money back to player instead of losing it

  • Soft lock when feeding farm monster too quickly

