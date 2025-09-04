 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19854597
Update notes via Steam Community
一発終了オプションON且つバット装備且つ第五章のボス三連戦～第六章野球ボールのシーンまで突破という特殊状況でのみ発生する詰み状況を解消。
溶接キッコが空中浮遊しているバグを修正。
ラジコンタンクとラジコンヘリが死してなおミサイルを連射する発射するミスを修正。
TAのミライがコントローラーで会話出来ない場面があったのを修正。
始まりの地エリア1でシールドのグラフィックが表示されないバグを修正。

Changed files in this update

