一発終了オプションON且つバット装備且つ第五章のボス三連戦～第六章野球ボールのシーンまで突破という特殊状況でのみ発生する詰み状況を解消。
溶接キッコが空中浮遊しているバグを修正。
ラジコンタンクとラジコンヘリが死してなおミサイルを連射する発射するミスを修正。
TAのミライがコントローラーで会話出来ない場面があったのを修正。
始まりの地エリア1でシールドのグラフィックが表示されないバグを修正。
1.3.77
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
English Depot 3567032
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update