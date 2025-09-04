 Skip to content
Major 4 September 2025 Build 19854566 Edited 4 September 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.2 new fish：sailfish、swordfish

2.Adjusted fish generation: divide the fish into "small", "medium", and "large" to shape a certain ecology.

3.Little changes about some naming and values, spawn rules for harpoons, sea monsters, and props.

