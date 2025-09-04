 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19854522 Edited 4 September 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the dropdown menu could not be used when interacting with a character card.

  • Fixed several bugs that caused the task tracker to disappear.

  • Fixed an issue where scripts for sale could have zero scores.

  • The game now generates more department heads.

  • Fixed several issues that occurred when changing screen resolution during gameplay.

  • Added a few sound effects.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Thank you!

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19854522
Depot 2680551
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link