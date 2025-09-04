This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed an issue where the dropdown menu could not be used when interacting with a character card.

Fixed several bugs that caused the task tracker to disappear.

Fixed an issue where scripts for sale could have zero scores.

The game now generates more department heads.

Fixed several issues that occurred when changing screen resolution during gameplay.

Added a few sound effects.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Thank you!