4 September 2025 Build 19854218 Edited 4 September 2025 – 10:32:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • A new boss awaits in the magma stage: Hornbill. With a head as hard as stone, it fortifies itself with near-impenetrable defenses and delivers crushing blows to the unwary.

  • First version of the German translation is now available.

Further changes:

  • Key bindings can now be customized in the Options. (Note: displaying hints correctly for adjusted keybinds currently requires a restart.)

  • Greater Ice Spirit generates more block, but attacks for slightly less

  • Adjusted the balance of most enemies in the magma stage

  • Expanded the moveset of Shark and Chonker

  • Added one new card: Intervention

  • Divide cost 5 → 3

  • Tutorial expanded to also cover the map.

  • Fixed a bug where Flagellation's damage was blockable

  • Numerous minor bug fixes and improvements.

