Highlights
A new boss awaits in the magma stage: Hornbill. With a head as hard as stone, it fortifies itself with near-impenetrable defenses and delivers crushing blows to the unwary.
First version of the German translation is now available.
Further changes:
Key bindings can now be customized in the Options. (Note: displaying hints correctly for adjusted keybinds currently requires a restart.)
Greater Ice Spirit generates more block, but attacks for slightly less
Adjusted the balance of most enemies in the magma stage
Expanded the moveset of Shark and Chonker
Added one new card: Intervention
Divide cost 5 → 3
Tutorial expanded to also cover the map.
Fixed a bug where Flagellation's damage was blockable
Numerous minor bug fixes and improvements.
