Hitfix Version 0.0.10.1 is now live for Life Blood. Fixing a fairly major issue with progression mainly, but bundled with the latest changelog.
VERSION 0.0.10.1
* Added Remember Last Inventory Tab option, that returns to the same page you left off when re-opening the Inventory.
* Added F hotkey for filtering items by new in the Inventory.
* Changed Maria's Health (900 -> 2800)
* Changed Triple Fireball damage (100 -> 120)
* Changed Caged Spellcaster health (230 -> 210)
* Changed various Ai triggers in the first Village level.
* Changed light in Elevators to avoid flashing graphical bug.
* Changed various Inventory filter icons.
* Changed Caged Spellcaster torch intensity to be more visible in darkness.
* Changed Blood Spirit Spellcaster damage in Tutorial.
* Changed Tutorial hint text to include Parry Reward info.
* Fixed bug resulting in enemy damage coming through a parry.
* Fixed Slum Gatherer repeatedly running incorrect Attack animation.
* Fixed Executioner getting stuck on the fallen slab collision.
* Fixed broken siege ladder shortcut.
* Fixed broken Filter buttons for the Spells tab in the Inventory.
* Fixed a floating lantern in Graveyard.
* Fixed invalid Blood Thistle spawnpoint for Boss fights.
* Fixed various one-sided textures in Tutorial.
* Fixed ledge in Tutorial that, when jumping, killed player from fall damage.
* Fixed Tutorial painting's chains not moving.
* Fixed Tutorial painting Hovering UI.
Thanks for playing <3
