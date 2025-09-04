Hitfix Version 0.0.10.1 is now live for Life Blood. Fixing a fairly major issue with progression mainly, but bundled with the latest changelog.

VERSION 0.0.10.1

* Added Remember Last Inventory Tab option, that returns to the same page you left off when re-opening the Inventory.

* Added F hotkey for filtering items by new in the Inventory.

* Changed Maria's Health (900 -> 2800)

* Changed Triple Fireball damage (100 -> 120)

* Changed Caged Spellcaster health (230 -> 210)

* Changed various Ai triggers in the first Village level.

* Changed light in Elevators to avoid flashing graphical bug.

* Changed various Inventory filter icons.

* Changed Caged Spellcaster torch intensity to be more visible in darkness.

* Changed Blood Spirit Spellcaster damage in Tutorial.

* Changed Tutorial hint text to include Parry Reward info.

* Fixed bug resulting in enemy damage coming through a parry.

* Fixed Slum Gatherer repeatedly running incorrect Attack animation.

* Fixed Executioner getting stuck on the fallen slab collision.

* Fixed broken siege ladder shortcut.

* Fixed broken Filter buttons for the Spells tab in the Inventory.

* Fixed a floating lantern in Graveyard.

* Fixed invalid Blood Thistle spawnpoint for Boss fights.

* Fixed various one-sided textures in Tutorial.

* Fixed ledge in Tutorial that, when jumping, killed player from fall damage.

* Fixed Tutorial painting's chains not moving.

* Fixed Tutorial painting Hovering UI.

Thanks for playing <3