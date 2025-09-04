I have managed to fix the problems with salt and spare key inventory items - playing the game in French, German, Spanish, Russian and Simplified Chinese.
- Picking up salt is fixed / works fine.
- Using salt in early stages of game - all fixed.
(later areas didn't appear to have any issues).
Fix #4 - salt / spare key language issue
Update notes via Steam Community
