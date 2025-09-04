 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19854151 Edited 4 September 2025 – 10:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I have managed to fix the problems with salt and spare key inventory items - playing the game in French, German, Spanish, Russian and Simplified Chinese.

- Picking up salt is fixed / works fine.

- Using salt in early stages of game - all fixed.

(later areas didn't appear to have any issues).

Changed files in this update

