Experimental feature implementation: Battery System that includes voltage sag and critical voltage

Fix for no internet connection that was visible to some users

Drone Soccer improvements and bug fixes for closed beta testers

In-game store bugfixes

Adjusted colliders on Construction Arena

Adjusted colliders on Airport

Multiplayer bug fixes

