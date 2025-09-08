 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19854012
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Experimental feature implementation: Battery System that includes voltage sag and critical voltage

  • Fix for no internet connection that was visible to some users

  • Drone Soccer improvements and bug fixes for closed beta testers

  • In-game store bugfixes

  • Adjusted colliders on Construction Arena

  • Adjusted colliders on Airport

  • Multiplayer bug fixes

We invite you to join our passionate community on Discord. Connect with fellow FPV enthusiasts, share your experiences, and stay updated on all the latest news and announcements. Our Discord community is the perfect place to meet like-minded individuals, exchange tips and tricks, and build lasting friendships. Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of our growing FPV.SkyDive family. Join us on Discord today and be part of the excitement!

Changed files in this update

Orqa FPV SkyDive Content Depot 1278061
Linux Orqa FPV SkyDive Linux Depot 1278062
macOS Orqa FPV SkyDive Mac Depot 1278063
Windows Orqa FPV SkyDive Windows Depot 1278064
