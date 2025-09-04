 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19854009 Edited 4 September 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Fixed an issue where using the hero card \[Ephemeral Collection] would cause an error when there were no surviving enemy heroes.

  2. Fixed an issue where the hero card \[Ephemeral Collection] incorrectly copied the Charge count of cards.

  3. Fixed an issue where the interaction between \[Revelation] and \[Overpower] would eliminate the hero upon hit.

  4. Fixed an issue where, while the hero card \[Revelation] was active, \[Extract Memory] would obtain multiple copies of \[Reappearance].

  5. Fixed an issue where the copied \[Renovation] failed to be used and caused an error.

  6. Fixed an issue where cards that did not match the player's position were incorrectly purchasable during pre-match adjustments.

  7. Fixed an issue where players from AI-controlled clubs could not be acquired during the transfer window after the World Championship.

Changed depots in beta branch

