Fixed an issue where using the hero card \[Ephemeral Collection] would cause an error when there were no surviving enemy heroes.

Fixed an issue where the hero card \[Ephemeral Collection] incorrectly copied the Charge count of cards.

Fixed an issue where the interaction between \[Revelation] and \[Overpower] would eliminate the hero upon hit.

Fixed an issue where, while the hero card \[Revelation] was active, \[Extract Memory] would obtain multiple copies of \[Reappearance].

Fixed an issue where the copied \[Renovation] failed to be used and caused an error.

Fixed an issue where cards that did not match the player's position were incorrectly purchasable during pre-match adjustments.