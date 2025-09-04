Greetings, Descendants.

Here are the major issues that were found for The First Descendant in September.

We will continue to update this notice with any newly identified issues and bugs, as well as previously reported major issues. Please keep track of the updates during your gameplay.

\[September 4th]

■ An issue where effects not actually applied were incorrectly listed in the description of the ‘Nerve Infiltration’ module

- We have identified an issue where the description of the ‘Nerve Infiltration’ module incorrectly indicates that it grants the ‘Weaken Regeneration’ effect.

- The effect is not actually applied, and the module description will be corrected with the 1.3.6 patch.

■ \[PS]\[XBOX] Ultimate Descendant Skin Appearance Not Displayed When Checking Details

- We have identified an issue where the appearance of Ultimate Descendant skins is not displayed when checking the skin details in the Shop while equipping a Normal Descendant.

- Until the issue is fixed, you can still view the skin appearance by hovering over the bundle item and clicking the “Preview” button.

- A patch to fix this issue is currently being prepared, and we will provide further notice once it has been applied.

\[Previous Known Issues]

■ An issue where Sharen's 'Rabbit Game' body skin dye is not applied to certain parts

■ Intel CPU Issue

- Crashes have been reported on some Intel 13th and 14th generation CPUs.

- On PCs using these CPUs, the game may forcefully shut down with an error message stating 'Out of video memory' when launched.

This issue can be partially resolved by adjusting power limits in the BIOS.

- We are awaiting a response from Intel regarding this issue, and we are sharing Intel's official response for your reference.

■ Temporary solutions for client termination issues with certain antivirus Programs

- We have requested for exceptions for The First Descendant to antivirus programs, but some have not been implemented. Below are temporary solutions for this problem.

(1) ‘Bitdefender’ Temporary Solution \[FAQ]

- Go to System Protection > Advanced Threat Detection (ATD) > Manage Exclusions menu, select the file or folder for The First Descendant, and save.

(2) ‘McAfee Agent’ Temporary Solution \[FAQ]

- Go to McAfee Security > Navigation > Quarantined and Trusted Items, select TheFirstDescendant.exe from the quarantined programs list, and restore it.

■ Solutions for ‘Easy Anti-Cheat’ not functioning correctly

- If Easy Anti-Cheat malfunctions, refer to the FAQ for solutions. If the issue persists, please contact customer support with relevant screenshots.

- Customer Support Access: Official Website > Customer Support > FAQ > Contact Us

Thank you.