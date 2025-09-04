Our main development focus remains on the "seasonal" system and critical bugs. While many of the upcoming changes are designed to bring forth the "seasonal" world, the team also works to address the current errors. Some of them are included in today's patch.



Character progression

Fixed: the team has implemented a solution that should help with offline leveling. This bug has a very complex structure, so we will be closely monitoring the players’ feedback to evaluate the effectiveness of the solution.

Unfortunately, the bug has already done the damage, preventing players from effectively levelling their skills and progressing in the game. We understand that the situation was extremely frustrating, and we apologize for the inconvenience the bug has brought to the feudals.

In order to help players reclaim time lost we will be launching a compensation programme.

In order to be eligible for the compensation, a player must be active in the game, meaning their latest log in date should be no earlier than June 1st. Players who had contacted the support team about the bug outside this timeframe can reopen/create an inquiry and send the ID of their initial ticket - the decision on compensation will be taken case by case.

We will be giving players the following items as compensation:

30 days of premium subscription for the players who could not use dual skilling as a part of their premium during the time the bug was active;

14 days of premium subscription for the players without an active premium.

We will launch the compensation process once we confirm that the fix is effective and the bug is no longer affect the players.

It might take some time before the compensation is delivered to all affected players, it might not appear in your account inventory right away.



Guilds

New: Currently, players can only change personalities within their own monument or military outpost territory. To improve collaboration between allied guilds and enhance QoL for cooperative gameplay, players are now allowed to change builds within territories of friendly and allied monuments or military outposts.



Map

Fixed: we corrected the text listing unique resources for each region - now it coincides 100% with the icons.

UX/UI

Change: The legacy tech name of the Arden’s map (“Vulcan”) caused occasional confusion among players when they encountered it in-game. Therefore we have changed it to “Arden” everywhere players may interact with it.

New: One of our goals is to implement additional instruments and provide new players with useful tips on how the LiF mechanics work. Calender tends to be confusing for the newcomers, that is why we have added special icons with pop-up instructions on how to utilize it.





Technical issues

Fixed: a player no longer can apply poison for an unlimited number of times using a container.

Fixed: NPCs on the newbie island no longer glow with blue light.

Fixed: we have refreshed the newbie islands to prevent situations when a player could not complete a tutorial quest due to depletion of the world. We will also continue working on the tutorial, i.a. we plan to improve the quest line to give a better taste of the game.

This patch also contains an update for the anti-cheat software. The integration was successful, but players may still encounter minor difficulties while logging in to the game for the first time after the patch. We will closely monitor the situation - please do not hesitate to let our CM or support team know if you’re having troubles, we will be swift to address them.