Patch Notes - Update version 1.0.9
1. Individual collectibles, which can be viewed under 'Menu' > 'Collection,' now provide hints about the approximate location of other collectibles.
1-1. The collectibles that provide hints and the collectibles that are the subject of those hints are not in sequential order and follow a specific rule.
1-2. Each collectible provides the number and a hint for one other collectible.
