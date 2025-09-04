 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19853736 Edited 4 September 2025 – 09:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes - Update version 1.0.9

1. Individual collectibles, which can be viewed under 'Menu' > 'Collection,' now provide hints about the approximate location of other collectibles.
1-1. The collectibles that provide hints and the collectibles that are the subject of those hints are not in sequential order and follow a specific rule.
1-2. Each collectible provides the number and a hint for one other collectible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3855381
