Hi! Future Superstars!



The moment has finally arrived. We are beyond thrilled to announce that The Fame Game: Welcome to Hollywood is now officially live on Steam!

To celebrate, the game will be available at a special launch price of $8.99 USD (10% off the original $9.99) for the first two weeks!

Over the past few months, our team has poured tremendous effort into polishing the narrative, fine-tuning the branching paths, and refining the overall experience. Unlike traditional linear storytelling, this game features hundreds of branching nodes and multiple endings, ensuring that every single choice you make will truly shape the story. Now it’s up to you: will you remain a background extra, or rise to become Hollywood’s brightest new star?

Blending elements of interactive film + visual novel + romance simulation, the game places you in the role of a last-minute stand-in actor stepping into the spotlight of the entertainment industry. Along the way, you’ll encounter seven distinct Hollywood heroines—each with her own desires, struggles, and stories. They are not just passive characters, but living, breathing souls whose influence will dramatically alter your fate.

We want you to experience not only the pull between love and fame, but also the complexities and drama of the entertainment world—where your acting shapes destiny and your emotions rewrite the script.

The stage of The Fame Game : Welcome to Hollywood is now lit, and your performance begins here.

A huge thank you to everyone who supported, followed, and gave us feedback during development—without you, this game would not exist today.

Be sure to add the game to your wishlist, download and experience it, and share your Hollywood story with others. We can’t wait to hear your voices and see the unique endings you create!

