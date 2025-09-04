 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19853663 Edited 4 September 2025 – 09:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes 1.06

*New Language Support: French, Brazilian Portuguese

*Brightness Adjustment: Expanded range for better compatibility with different monitors

*Bug Fixes: Fixed several known issues to improve overall stability

If you encounter any issues while playing, feel free to share your feedback.
Have fun! 🎮

Changed files in this update

Depot 3694591
  • Loading history…
