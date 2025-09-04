Patch Notes 1.06
*New Language Support: French, Brazilian Portuguese
*Brightness Adjustment: Expanded range for better compatibility with different monitors
*Bug Fixes: Fixed several known issues to improve overall stability
If you encounter any issues while playing, feel free to share your feedback.
Have fun! 🎮
