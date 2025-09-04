Greetings, innkeepers!

As we explained in our last announcement, this update will come out in two parts, this being the first: we've added some quality of life improvements in response to your feedback, and also made some changes to the tutorial to make it shorter and more interactive.

Quality of Life Improvements

One of our most requested features has been a way to check on the state of crops more clearly. Now, when you hover your cursor over a crop you can see how many more days it needs to mature or yield harvest, and whether they need to be watered.

You can now pin or unpin quests as you see fit, and gamepad players can now split item stacks within your inventory or between it and chests.

Now, when you fill buckets with water at the well, all the empty buckets in your inventory get filled at once instead of the action needing to be repeated for each one. And last but not least, we've improved the aging barrels' visuals: the color of the bar will match its aging rank, enabling you to see the progression of all the drinks in your cellar at a glance.

Changes in the tutorial

To ease new players into the game better, we've made some changes to the tutorial to make it shorter and clearer. For certain steps, arrows will appear to indicate to the player where they must go or what they should interact with next.

It's been streamlined considerably, with many steps shortened or redesigned, such as with the player's first crafters and work areas.

Now, instead of built from scratch, in the tutorial the crafters will just need to be repaired (requiring only few materials). Once they're like new, the player can bring Mai some resources to repair the tavern completely and restore it to its former glory.

As you might expect, these changes will affect players who currently find themselves in the middle of the tutorial, and will have to start it over if they update to this new version before finishing it.

First chapter of the story

The second part of the update will arrive next week, so you won't have long to wait to enjoy the first chapter of the game's storyline where you can challenge the Fellowship.

