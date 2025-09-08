Dear Steam Deck players,

Thank you for your patience. We have been working to address the issue where the game wouldn’t launch on Steam Deck. While we work on the next patch, a fix has been pushed to the public beta so that you can continue playing.

To access the beta, select “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition” from your Library, access Properties, scroll down to Betas and in Beta Participation select “beta – Public Beta Branch“ from the dropdown. You might need to restart your device for the update to happen.

For the Emperor!