4 September 2025 Build 19853550 Edited 4 September 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch notes:
- You now have a chance to encounter the Intergalactic Tracker during your adventures. If you manage to defeat him, you might obtain one of his powerful weapons or pieces of armor. Be aware though: he's very strong and has many skills up his sleeve!
- 3 new achievements related to the Intergalactic Tracker
- Fixed bugs related to the Warrioress (skill lock)
- Fixed a bug related to attack-movement with ranged weapons (the character was chasing enemies into close range)
- Other minor bugs fixed

