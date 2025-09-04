Patch notes:

- You now have a chance to encounter the Intergalactic Tracker during your adventures. If you manage to defeat him, you might obtain one of his powerful weapons or pieces of armor. Be aware though: he's very strong and has many skills up his sleeve!

- 3 new achievements related to the Intergalactic Tracker

- Fixed bugs related to the Warrioress (skill lock)

- Fixed a bug related to attack-movement with ranged weapons (the character was chasing enemies into close range)

- Other minor bugs fixed