Patch notes:
- You now have a chance to encounter the Intergalactic Tracker during your adventures. If you manage to defeat him, you might obtain one of his powerful weapons or pieces of armor. Be aware though: he's very strong and has many skills up his sleeve!
- 3 new achievements related to the Intergalactic Tracker
- Fixed bugs related to the Warrioress (skill lock)
- Fixed a bug related to attack-movement with ranged weapons (the character was chasing enemies into close range)
- Other minor bugs fixed
Intergalactic Tracker!
