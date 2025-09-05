 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19853531
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay changes
- Made it easier to trigger Lisa’s and Kipp’s Purple Heart cutscenes: the pre-requisite quests are no longer needed. Instead, Lisa’s cutscene has a new requirement (completed research for Potato) and Kipp’s cutscene only happens after 7 Spring Y1.
- Increased chance of getting recipe mail from friends.

Localisation fixes (Simplified Chinese)
- Fixed string wrap issue for final cutscene.
- Fixed several grammar and translation errors, including:
  • 泛 -> 平底锅
  • 罐 -> 煮锅
  • 冰晶同学 -> 冰晶洞穴
  • Teagan’s late-game cutscene dialogue
  • Ming’s Green Heart cutscene dialogue


I’ve also been working on v1.1, which will address some of the most common suggestions/feedback from players. It's still in progress and I will share more when ready!
- Miki

