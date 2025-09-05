- Made it easier to trigger Lisa’s and Kipp’s Purple Heart cutscenes: the pre-requisite quests are no longer needed. Instead, Lisa’s cutscene has a new requirement (completed research for Potato) and Kipp’s cutscene only happens after 7 Spring Y1.
- Increased chance of getting recipe mail from friends.
Localisation fixes (Simplified Chinese)
- Fixed string wrap issue for final cutscene.
- Fixed several grammar and translation errors, including:
- 泛 -> 平底锅
- 罐 -> 煮锅
- 冰晶同学 -> 冰晶洞穴
- Teagan’s late-game cutscene dialogue
- Ming’s Green Heart cutscene dialogue
I’ve also been working on v1.1, which will address some of the most common suggestions/feedback from players. It's still in progress and I will share more when ready!
- Miki
