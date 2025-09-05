🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!

We have the next update ready!

Here's what we did:

NEW CAR

We're adding a brand new car model - Cash Dillac.

You can use it how you want - buy, sell, steal, destroy, repair, etc. You'll find it as one of the cars for sale.

NEW TIME ATTACKS

As the map develops, we’re adding more Time Attacks to it. This time, there are 6 new routes - including one along the river. You’ll find them on the map.

BETTER CAMERA SMOOTHNESS We’ve worked on improving camera smoothness. The on-foot camera has been refined, and the car TPP camera has been reworked, now allowing vertical control.

SELLING CARS IMPROVEMENTS

We’ve added an improvement to the Sell Cars screen. License plates are now visible there, making it easier to distinguish between offers when you’re selling multiple cars of the same model.

improved cars spawning (based more on locations than the player's budget)

fixed lights in the tow trucks

new places to make stunt jumps

some other optimization improvements

scrap, money, and pickable items can now be found scattered around the North side of the island,

buyers and sellers are now available in North Town,

missing weather zones have been added in certain map areas,

ambient sounds have been added across the North

fixes to German translations

P.S.

A short reminder about updating the game here:

Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:

We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!

Join our Discord ːsteamhappyː

🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew