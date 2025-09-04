Version 0.2.4.4 Auto AFK Mode.
Updates:
Added Auto AFK Mode
If you haven’t gained any XP for 3 minutes, the game now slips you into AFK Mode.
While AFK, we generate Time Bank: Time for you.
There’s a AFK panel with a timer; hit (Wake Up) when you’re back and that time is added straight to your Time Bank.
No wasted time is wasted.
This also has protection built in no starting a Bloobathon just before the timer ticks, any experience gained will drop you out off AFK Mode.
AFK Mode is a standard feature and can not be turned off( In terms off it being automatic), But it can be manually turned on, Manually.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Emerald Viper Tooltip to display the correct combat style.
Fixed Altar of Frost Craft X not working correctly.
Fixed Iron Ore pathing.
Fixed a pathing issue from entropy island to hinterlands, causing a loop.
Changed files in this update