Version 0.2.4.4 Auto AFK Mode.

Updates:

Added Auto AFK Mode

If you haven’t gained any XP for 3 minutes, the game now slips you into AFK Mode.

While AFK, we generate Time Bank: Time for you.

There’s a AFK panel with a timer; hit (Wake Up) when you’re back and that time is added straight to your Time Bank.

No wasted time is wasted.

This also has protection built in no starting a Bloobathon just before the timer ticks, any experience gained will drop you out off AFK Mode.

AFK Mode is a standard feature and can not be turned off( In terms off it being automatic), But it can be manually turned on, Manually.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Emerald Viper Tooltip to display the correct combat style.

Fixed Altar of Frost Craft X not working correctly.

Fixed Iron Ore pathing.

Fixed a pathing issue from entropy island to hinterlands, causing a loop.