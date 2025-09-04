Improvements
Items
When holding a torch, the duration of wet and cold status effects now decreases more slowly.
Animals/NPCs
Fall damage is now applied when riding a horse and falling from a high place.
Balance
Horse stamina now decreases more slowly.
Player
During state exams or Podocheong meetings/trials, secondary equipment is now hidden.
Optimization/Graphics
Map image textures have been optimized.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where burning effects were visible when placing a torch.
Fixed an issue where one additional item was consumed when using Sojillyeopotong consecutively.
Changed files in this update