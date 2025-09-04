 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19853351 Edited 4 September 2025 – 09:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

Items

  • When holding a torch, the duration of wet and cold status effects now decreases more slowly.

Animals/NPCs

  • Fall damage is now applied when riding a horse and falling from a high place.

Balance

  • Horse stamina now decreases more slowly.

Player

  • During state exams or Podocheong meetings/trials, secondary equipment is now hidden.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Map image textures have been optimized.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where burning effects were visible when placing a torch.

  • Fixed an issue where one additional item was consumed when using Sojillyeopotong consecutively.

Changed files in this update

