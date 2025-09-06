 Skip to content
Major 6 September 2025 Build 19853172 Edited 6 September 2025 – 18:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Racks

Two new racks have been added to the Market-Equipment section.

  • Two-Tier Rack

    (Capacity: 18)

    (for normal size products)

  • Small Wall Rack

    (Capacity: 24)

    (for normal size products)

You can find these new racks in the Market-Equipment section.

