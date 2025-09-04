- BGM was degraded in the 7/15 update version, affected by the sound engine update of the game engine Pyxel Ver2.4.
- When personality changes occur due to negotiations with NPCs, etc., they can now be undone only once (normal mode only).
- The character that remains when the party is wiped out is changed to “the strongest member of the party” instead of “the first one” (Normal Mode only).
2025/9/4 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
