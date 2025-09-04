 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19853073 Edited 4 September 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- BGM was degraded in the 7/15 update version, affected by the sound engine update of the game engine Pyxel Ver2.4.
- When personality changes occur due to negotiations with NPCs, etc., they can now be undone only once (normal mode only).
- The character that remains when the party is wiped out is changed to “the strongest member of the party” instead of “the first one” (Normal Mode only).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3198541
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3198542
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link