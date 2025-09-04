We’re back for another update full of bug fixes, improvements and one of our very first localization patches!

German Localization: We prioritized localization after seeing how active our fledgling German community was. This update introduces the first of our translations: German!

Language Setting: You can now select which language you’d prefer to play with by heading to your Settings menu and choosing between English and German. (It will also automatically select German depending on your OS settings.)

New Support Resources: If you need help, we’re ready and waiting! Our Zendesk has a new German localization and Miriam, our German customer support agent will be here for you in our support queue.

Two New Hairstyles: Parted Messy and Buzzcut are new options you can select in the character creator.

To celebrate the release of our first localization, we’ve partnered up with Kaddi Gaming ! Catch the replay of their livestream at the top of our Steam page this weekend or directly on her channels.

Compendium Improvements: We’ve added two new sections to the Compendium to help you keep track of all your ongoing quests and goals…

Tutorials: A new category has been added to the Compendium to store all previously completed Tutorials! This lets you go back and check on previous instructions and guides.

Races: See which tracks are available, what your latest times were, when your Weekly Race limit will reset, and how many Weekly Races you’ve completed in the brand new Race Compendium tab.

Weekly Tasks Moved to Phone: We’ve moved Weekly Tasks away from the Compendium; now they can be found in the new Phone UI tab dedicated to Weekly Tasks. This new section lets you see when your Weekly Tasks will reset, review which Tasks are available, and accept new Tasks.





Art Polish: We are always refining our animations, seeking to optimize the game to improve performance, and tweaking our game’s art. These are some of the larger changes this update introduces…

Child Animations: Zoe, one of the NPCs you encounter in later chapters, now has custom animations! (As a child, she uses a different model and rig than other NPcs which means she needed custom-made animations.)

Visual Improvements: Several areas around the island have been spruced up with new set dressing items such as Mike’s Farm, the Equestrian Center, the Riding Hall, and Paige’s House.

Downtown Performance Updates: We’ve improved the performance of areas around Downtown Alderwood to help ease the load.

Handfeeding: We’ve kicked the bucket to the curb! Now when you give your horse treats, it will be by hand. We’re looking to polish this, so please let us know your thoughts.