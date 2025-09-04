 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19853034 Edited 4 September 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for your support! We've added MotionOFF mode for players who prefer static CGs over animated transitions.

Note: There is currently no in-game CG gallery. However, if there's enough interest, we're considering releasing a FREE DLC CG set featuring 4K PNGs for you to enjoy outside the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3893501
