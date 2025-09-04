On Your Marks Jetrunners!

The Launch of JETRUNNER is finally here. Lace up your jet boots, grab your R.E.N.R.I.C blaster and rise to stardom. Watch the opening cinematic to JETRUNNER in our Day One celebration!

Reminder to watch these amazing creators during the launch week of JETRUNNER to see how they fair in our Launch Challenge on Speedrun.com. Tune in to @Bricky, @Simply, @CyYuVTuber (voice actor in the game!), @Ashmonsterftw, @MajinPhil, @Daltoosh, @RetroSpill, @Lyric, @Proxidist, @EZscape, and more on Twitch, all during the launch week of JETRUNNER.

You can also take part in our special Launch Competition yourself!

The fastest marathon runners will earn a share of the $2,000 prize pool - but every verified challenger still walks away with digital rewards just for participating!

Start: September 4, 2025 @ 4:00 PM UTC / 12:00 PM ET

End: September 11, 2025 @ 11:59 PM UTC / 7:59 PM ET

All qualifying runs must be submitted through the official Challenge leaderboard on Speedrun.com.

Prize-eligible runs must be livestreamed as part of the submission process.

Note: Prizes may be subject to tax withholding depending on the winner’s country of residence.

All runners who submit a valid run - regardless of placement - will receive 1 Month of Speedrun.com Supporter and The “JETRUNNER” Title for your profile.

Supporter unlocks site-wide benefits and helps sustain the platform. Titles are exclusive flair only obtainable through official Challenges - once the challenge ends, they’re gone for good.

If you'd like to support the developers further, Riddlebit have done a special bundle DLC that unlocks the "Golden Gun" weapons skin. Run, jump, slide, and shoot in style! The Goldun Gun is purely cosmetic and will not in any razor blade hats being thrown at you.

Godspeed jetrunners!

Find us on:

Discord | https://discord.gg/6uqRjPZr

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@playjetrunner

Twitter | https://x.com/playjetrunner