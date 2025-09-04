Having weird vote issues? Give this a try.
To switch to the unstable branch, right click on Political Arena in your Steam library, select "Betas" and choose "unstable" from the dropdown. No password required.
Updated tracking of UI votes and UI vote queue. Previously a shared "CurrentVote" reference may have been improperly transitioned across votes, leading to tracking issues and passed votes being listed as failed, etc.
Fixed Event Window issue. The game's event queue was being dequeued twice when closing the vote window, potentially leading to race conditions
Capped the number of AI-generated votes per week. Committees and chambers now For most votes, the AI now only schedules them for AFTER their body's last vote on the calendar.
Quality of life: too many votes can get repetitive.
With too many votes, the value of getting your bill a vote loses its cache / no reason to spend PC to get a vote.
Changed depots in unstable branch