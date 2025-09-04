 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19852844 Edited 5 September 2025 – 03:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Having weird vote issues? Give this a try.

To switch to the unstable branch, right click on Political Arena in your Steam library, select "Betas" and choose "unstable" from the dropdown. No password required.

  • Updated tracking of UI votes and UI vote queue. Previously a shared "CurrentVote" reference may have been improperly transitioned across votes, leading to tracking issues and passed votes being listed as failed, etc.

  • Fixed Event Window issue. The game's event queue was being dequeued twice when closing the vote window, potentially leading to race conditions

  • Capped the number of AI-generated votes per week. Committees and chambers now For most votes, the AI now only schedules them for AFTER their body's last vote on the calendar.

    • Quality of life: too many votes can get repetitive.

    • With too many votes, the value of getting your bill a vote loses its cache / no reason to spend PC to get a vote.

Changed depots in unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 19852844
macOS Depot 1670922
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link