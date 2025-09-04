To switch to the unstable branch, right click on Political Arena in your Steam library, select "Betas" and choose "unstable" from the dropdown. No password required.

Updated tracking of UI votes and UI vote queue. Previously a shared "CurrentVote" reference may have been improperly transitioned across votes, leading to tracking issues and passed votes being listed as failed, etc.

Fixed Event Window issue. The game's event queue was being dequeued twice when closing the vote window, potentially leading to race conditions