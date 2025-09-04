Hi everyone!
I’m super excited to share that Numina is now available in Ukrainian! 💛💙 This update means even more players can experience the story in their native language, and I’m so grateful to the amazing team of translators who made this possible:
Prepared by GGL Studio x Lacki23
Operational Managers
Vitalii Solodkyi
Lacki23
Project Coordinator
Olena Patrikey
Translators
Polina Sazonova
Valeriia Melnychenko
Oryna Yakymchyk
Thank you all for your support, and a special shoutout to the translation team for their incredible work. You’re helping bring Numina to even more people around the world!
Update notes via Steam Community
