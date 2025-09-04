 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19852823 Edited 4 September 2025 – 17:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

I’m super excited to share that Numina is now available in Ukrainian! 💛💙 This update means even more players can experience the story in their native language, and I’m so grateful to the amazing team of translators who made this possible:

Prepared by GGL Studio x Lacki23

Operational Managers
Vitalii Solodkyi
Lacki23

Project Coordinator
Olena Patrikey

Translators
Polina Sazonova
Valeriia Melnychenko
Oryna Yakymchyk

Thank you all for your support, and a special shoutout to the translation team for their incredible work. You’re helping bring Numina to even more people around the world!

