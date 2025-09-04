 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19852782 Edited 4 September 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A quick patch focusing on text improvements:

  • Text and localization updates, particularly for Japanese and Korean languages.

Changed files in this update

