A quick patch focusing on text improvements:
Text and localization updates, particularly for Japanese and Korean languages.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
A quick patch focusing on text improvements:
Text and localization updates, particularly for Japanese and Korean languages.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update