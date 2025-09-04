 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19852672 Edited 4 September 2025 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed microwave position at convenience store to prevent player throwing on the back of it
- Added light aid in low graphic settings
- Added stars ːsteamhappyː
- Fixed cues position in some items
- Fixed TV volume when interacting windows

We’re always open to your feedback. Don’t hesitate to reach out — we’ll respond as quickly as we can.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3893211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link