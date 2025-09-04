- Fixed yacht respawning with boards raised

- Reduced length of course 16

- Fixed misconfigured "Other Input" d-pad axis causing camera to get stuck at strange angles

- Fixed board not lowering after being triggered during raise

- Fixed local wind direction rarely not updating

- Fixed Host Migration not initiating correctly

- Fixed custom race displaying course name of last played race

- Fixed race ending when a player disconnects while there are still players racing

- Reduced matchmaking connection conflicts due to simultaneous connections