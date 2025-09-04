 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19852608 Edited 4 September 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed yacht respawning with boards raised
- Reduced length of course 16
- Fixed misconfigured "Other Input" d-pad axis causing camera to get stuck at strange angles
- Fixed board not lowering after being triggered during raise
- Fixed local wind direction rarely not updating
- Fixed Host Migration not initiating correctly
- Fixed custom race displaying course name of last played race
- Fixed race ending when a player disconnects while there are still players racing
- Reduced matchmaking connection conflicts due to simultaneous connections

