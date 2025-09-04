 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19852292
  • Fixed a bug where a character in Deathmatch state could be killed by third-party damage without the Deathmatch state being removed.
  • Fixed the victory condition description for Mission 49.
  • Fixed a bug in Buster skill configuration for Mission 50.
  • Fixed black screen issue during loading on low-spec devices.
  • Fixed a bug where the Chainsaw weapon’s normal attack had no sound effect.
  • Added quality color display for sub-mechs when upgrading.
  • Added optimized log reporting functionality.

