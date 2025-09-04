- Fixed a bug where a character in Deathmatch state could be killed by third-party damage without the Deathmatch state being removed.
- Fixed the victory condition description for Mission 49.
- Fixed a bug in Buster skill configuration for Mission 50.
- Fixed black screen issue during loading on low-spec devices.
- Fixed a bug where the Chainsaw weapon’s normal attack had no sound effect.
- Added quality color display for sub-mechs when upgrading.
- Added optimized log reporting functionality.
Ver 1.0.10.001 Update
