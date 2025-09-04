Hoyoo Cozy Caravaners!

Got a doozy of an update for y’all. There are new accessibility options, a ton of quality of life upgrades, and we did a bunch of tinkering under the hood. 👷‍♂️👷‍♀️

But before we got to the loooong list of updates and changes, we'll start things off with something a little more visual. Ever wish the inside of your caravan looked as pretty as the outside? Well, have we got something for you! 👀

Caravan Interior Decor 🖼️

That's right! All caravan customisation packs now have accompanying interior decor! But you don't have to match them, you can mix and match the outside, inside, and the colours however you please!

Check out some examples below!

Mix and match to your heart's content! ✨



Fixes, Improvements, And Much More!

And here comes the long list of "why the heck we took so long to update". As part of the optimisations we needed to get Cozy Caravan working on lower-end platforms like the Nintendo Switch, we had to pull the whole thing apart and put it back together again. As is always the case in game dev, the whole ordeal took a lot longer than expected, but we got there eventually!

Check out the (non-exhaustive) list of changes below: 📋

New accessibility options Auto Crafting Disable Typing Text Reduce Wet sounds (now under accessibility options) Hopscotch help: Simple Mode and auto hopscotch Enable / Disable rumble Rumble intensity offset Caravan rumble Auto Run -> Manual/ Automatic / toggle

Controls Right clicking to drop item will now walk you where you right clicked to drop item.

Caravan Interior Decor 🛋️ Each caravan customisation set now has a matching caravan interior decor. Caravan Customisations and Wardrobe packs are now locked behind quests and doing tasks for characters around the world. All previously purchased customisations are still yours.



Clothing Missing clothes are now available in the wardrobe. 👗 New hats! 🤠

Caravan Rigby’s movement overhauled while driving the caravan. 🐝



Quests 🗺️ Added autosaves to key Quest states (i.e. after delivering an important item, completing an entire Questline, etc…) . 💾 Dialogue tweaks for increased Quest clarity. Flossy works! 🐑 Missing Quest Items left behind at Camp are now returned to you.



Map/Postcards Improved visibility of key Quest objectives. NPCs and items needing delivery should now stand out, making checking Quests easier to skim-read. Better UI for items that can be collected at locations



Guild Token Shop New Upgrade categories (Gameplay / Outfit Packs / Caravan Packs).

Bulk crafting upgrades! Unlock the ability to bulk craft multiple items in a single sequence. Available for all crafting types. 🔨



Run / Stamina Stamina now drains over a long period of time. Eating meals gives more stamina vs base resources. Races now have banana peels to slip on. Watch your step! 🍌



Environment/World & Items Added new “Flooded Road” + “Muddy Road” signs to improve visual clarity. Updated Item sprites (e.g. Dyes, Jill’s Toolbox, etc) to better reflect Item Pickup models. Updated Item Pickups (e.g. Popcorn, etc) use higher quality models. Updated Crafting progress visuals (e.g. Mushroom Soup) to show more seamless animation/transitions. Fixed various collision issues. Bubba no longer “pops” into view when sitting to pass time inside the Caravan. Bubba is now wearing his own PJs at Camp! 🎉 Removed Jacq’s rocking chair in the Tutorial. Coins used in some areas updated to silver (i.e. Market, Wishing Well) . Gold coins are for Guild Tokens! 🪙

Level up Cooking! Every time you cook you get experience. The more times you cook, the more experience you’ll get and your cooked items will level up giving more happiness. 💕

New Save game structure Can delete save games from the menu. 🚮 Details on save slots are different - time played in days, hours, mins - date and time last played. Saves will be migrated over to a new save system where each slot is SaveSlot_XX.save SAVES WILL NOT BE BACKWARDS COMPATIBLE ONCE UPGRADED! ⚠️

Tutorial Updated start of game tutorial, introducing player to postcards and more clarity about where to go. You can show your tutorial salad to Arthur for some bonus dialogue. 🥗

Activities Fixed the long delay before hitchhikers disembarked the Caravan. Fixed Dill sometimes spawning at world origin instead of at his Jumps.

Visuals All shaders rebuilt and optimised. 👷 Overlay effect when the player is obscured now correctly removes antlers, crests, etc. Still showing on outlines though, we'll get to it! Depth of Field effect is now a consistent strength regardless of resolution. 📸

Optimisations New streaming system to improve performance and reduce memory usage. LODs, etc… to improve performance on low-end devices. Many more bugfixes! 🐛



To be perfectly honest, this isn't even everything. There's been so many changes, it's hard to really list them all!

We know this proper update has taken a long time, so thanks as always for your patience and support!

It's also worth noting that the in-game Bug Report tool has been removed because the Unity back-end was causing issues with reports getting through to us. While we've done lots of testing, we know there are still issues here and there, so if you come across anything, please let us know in our Discord. 🙏