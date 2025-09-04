Balance adjustment:

·The number of coins in the starting chest has increased by 5

·Improved farmers' gold coin income, now the expected daily gold coin output is 1



Others:

·Completed some text translations

·Fixed a bug that caused the builder's clothing and body to be misaligned



There are currently two known bugs:

1. Horseknights sometimes encounter a problem of searching for enemies, and when the enemy enters the attack range, they will not launch a charge. This bug can currently only be resolved by reloading the save. (The primary issue to be addressed at the moment, I will fix it as soon as possible)



2. The patrolman (the guy who picks up coins, I never thought of a suitable title for him) sometimes encounters a picking bug after arriving at the coin location. He cannot pick up coins and walks in place. If the player picks up the coin at this time, the patrolman will switch to the next target.





In September, I plan to redo the current resource system and complete the boss battles for the level. The remaining time will be used to optimize the details and then add some other creatures and decors.