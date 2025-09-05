Youkoso!
Today we have a small PC update for you.
FIXED
- Fixed “Get my bearings” achievement/trophy not unlocking properly.
To do credit to the changes made to the console version at this point, here is an overview of the updates there:
CHANGED
- Removed the option to load a save game from within a game session (both single player and multiplayer modes).
- Further optimizations and stability improvements, including potential crashes on loading saves.
- Increased shadow detail and overall brightness.
FIXED
- Fixed issues with the left stick sensitivity in the menu navigation (settings, map, inventory, dynasty & legend tab).
- Fixed an issue with the gamma slider not working correctly.
- Fixed various possible issues with new save games (wrong spawns, inventory loss, quest progress).
PS: We have opened up a Feature Upvote Board!
You can use this for all platforms! Share your feedback, suggestions and possible bugs there, but don't forget to tag with the right platform. Best thing is: You don't need an account, no real email and no real name. (Of course you can also keep using Steam and Discord, if you don't want to use Feature Upvote.)
Changed files in this update