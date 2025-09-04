 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19852166 Edited 4 September 2025 – 07:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.按摩店新增过夜功能

2.股票可以手动输入数字（输入文字将无法买卖）

3.股票价格起伏减小更加合理化

4.玩家需要补丁2022 visual C++确保大部分玩家可以正常游玩厨师板块

5.修复任务“拥有10000元”无法完成，“穷困潦倒”阶段无法升级的问题

6.刮刮乐底金额中奖率略微提升

7.公园掉帧优化（优化喷泉对性能的消耗）

8.优化晚上11点打开背包和睡觉UI重叠导致鼠标消失的问题

9.修复妹妹2000元任务完成但是不消失的BUG

10.奢侈品“哎呀妈呀仕”降价

11.修复晚上11点卡点入睡会多过一天的BUG

12.修复直播后可以打开背包和手机的BUG

13.修复情商等级提升后销售工作的基本工资不变的BUG

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3830781
