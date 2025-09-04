1.按摩店新增过夜功能
2.股票可以手动输入数字（输入文字将无法买卖）
3.股票价格起伏减小更加合理化
4.玩家需要补丁2022 visual C++确保大部分玩家可以正常游玩厨师板块
5.修复任务“拥有10000元”无法完成，“穷困潦倒”阶段无法升级的问题
6.刮刮乐底金额中奖率略微提升
7.公园掉帧优化（优化喷泉对性能的消耗）
8.优化晚上11点打开背包和睡觉UI重叠导致鼠标消失的问题
9.修复妹妹2000元任务完成但是不消失的BUG
10.奢侈品“哎呀妈呀仕”降价
11.修复晚上11点卡点入睡会多过一天的BUG
12.修复直播后可以打开背包和手机的BUG
13.修复情商等级提升后销售工作的基本工资不变的BUG
2025年9月4日更新内容
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3830781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update