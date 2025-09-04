Tired of having to press that shift key? Well do we have the thing for you.

New option to always run is now available.



And we know you've all been waiting for it . As promised Valkyrae is now the official sound of our seagulls





Let's see what else we fixed/ improved since yesterday





BUG FIXES

Smart guy drops now all appear above ground (deep apologies for that one)

Trash/poop can no longer end up under the floor as well

Invisible dirt is no longer a thing (let us know if it still happens, as this one is a tricky one to recreate)

IMPROVEMENTS

Added some possible thoughts visitors can have

The baseball bat has been buffed (batter up)

You can now use the pressure washer and the mop to clean guests (they might not enjoy it tho)

Changed some of the age names for tickets in German to try and make it more legible

Improvements in stock pricing so they match both player purchase and staff all the time

Added some new placement systems near the entrance to reduce potential building lag.

Entrance and hedges now have visible outlines in building mode when you try and build there

Tablet also shows trash and toilet needs now



NEW FEATURES

Added a "Always run" feature in the accessibility settings

Our seagulls are now voiced by Valkyrae

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates