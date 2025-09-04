[Bug Fix]
✔ Fixed an issue where weapon tuning options were not applied in specific conditions
✔ Fixed an issue where tuning values for some weapons were displayed incorrectly
✔ Fixed an issue where tuning effects would stack after a player changed channel and then applied another tuning
✔ Fixed an issue where the unique sounds for some weapons were not playing correctly
✔ Fixed an issue where Pandora and Kai’s head parts would disappear in specific conditions
※ After the maintenance, please make sure to fully exit the Steam or Epic Games client before you proceed with the update
Official Website : https://mv.masanggames.com/
Forum : https://mv-forum.masanggames.com/
