4 September 2025 Build 19852037 Edited 4 September 2025 – 07:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Bug Fix]


✔ Fixed an issue where weapon tuning options were not applied in specific conditions

✔ Fixed an issue where tuning values for some weapons were displayed incorrectly

✔ Fixed an issue where tuning effects would stack after a player changed channel and then applied another tuning

✔ Fixed an issue where the unique sounds for some weapons were not playing correctly

✔ Fixed an issue where Pandora and Kai’s head parts would disappear in specific conditions

※ After the maintenance, please make sure to fully exit the Steam or Epic Games client before you proceed with the update


Official Website : https://mv.masanggames.com/
Forum : https://mv-forum.masanggames.com/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1426441
  • Loading history…
